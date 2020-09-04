PROPERTY WATCH: Stunning fixer-upper for €50k in Lisdoonvarna could be match made in heaven!

This property in Lisdoonvarna Co. Clare, famed for the Matchmaking Festival, could be ideal for someone seeking an investment opportunity.

A detached two-story five-bedroom house beneath a pitched roof with a single storey side extension, ample off-street parking and gardens to the front is on the market with a guide price of €50,000.

The famed town of Lisdoonvarna is situated to the northwest of County Clare, approximately 70km northwest of Limerick City.

The subject property can be accessed via the N67 and is situated beside the Burren Storehouse Takeout. Transport links in the area include a frequent Bus Eireann service 350 and the N67.

Lisdoonvarna is serviced by a range of local amenities including Spar, Imperial Hotel Lisdoonvarna, Roadside Tavern, Burkes Garage and Filling station. Lisdoonvarna Public Library, along with a range of shops, pubs and restaurants.

The property is a vacant possession and requires extensive refurbishment and modernisation.

