PHOTOS: Prefab converted into beautiful one-bed home for sale for €6k
The prehab home
This beautiful property shows you can make a very comfortable home out of a prefabricated structure.
The prefab converted into a cosy one-bed house is for sale for €6,000.
The property is being sold in the Naas/Sallins area of Kildare.
The prefab is sized 30m x 12m and has a Kitchen/Living area, a Bedroom and a Bathroom.
The property includes a stove and is fully insulated.
The home is very warm.
The sellers said they are open to all reasonable offers.
The property was posted on the Naas-Newbridge-Sallins-Clane Buy and Sell group on Facebook on August 31.
