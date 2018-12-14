€85 million worth of property sold in Offaly in 2018

The sale of Thornvale House in Moneygall is the largest one-off property transaction recorded in Offaly so far this year.

Data from the Property Price Register, analysed by property website MyHome.ie, shows that the 6 bed home on 21 acres sold for €1 million in February.

Other large one-off sales included in the 567 recorded in 2018 in Offaly were Cloghan Castle for €960,000 in January, Cangort House in Shinrone for €451,538 in July, a property at Clonbrone in Birr for €449,000 in November and Garrison House in Clonminch, Tullamore for €430,000 in March.

As of the Property Price Register update of December 5th, just over €85.3 million had been spent on property so far this year in Offaly.

There were 567 sales recorded as of that date, which still has some way to go to surpass the 686 transactions recorded in the county in 2017.