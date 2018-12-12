Two Offaly houses sold for less than €85,000 in online auction

Two Offaly houses have been sold during the latest online auction with BidX1.

A total of four residential properties in Offaly went under the virtual hammer on Wednesday with just two ultimately changing hands.

The first, pictured at the head of this article, was sold for just €83,000 following 24 bids. The mid-terrace three-bedroom house at Marion Square in Clara came with a reserve of €60,000.

The second house sold is a derelict cottage at Ballymullen, near Daingean.

This small property on a 1.14-acre site came with a reserve of €25,000 but eventually sold for €45,000 following 18 bids.

PICTURED: The derelict cottage at Ballymullen which sold for €45,000 on Wednesday afternoon