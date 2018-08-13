PROPERTY IN FOCUS: Beautiful open plan house for sale in Offaly

An absolutely fantastic property is on the market now in Walsh Island, Co Offaly.

This house has six bedrooms three of which are en suite, as well as four bathrooms and a self contained living area/granny flat.

The property is approximately 5,500 sq/feet and is on the market for €650,000.

The house features solid cherrywood flooring and doors, an expansive Main Bedroom with Seating Area, en-suite and walk-in-wardrobe plus double doors to balcony overlooking rear garden in fifth Bedroom.

The kitchen features a stove, breakfast bar and a beautiful kitchen island and double doors leading from the games room to a patio area in Private Rear Garden. There is also a feature fountain in the front garden

The self-contained area which has an independent entrance is comprised of an Open Plan Kitchen/Dining/Living Area and can access the main house through a hallway. The property is heated by Oil Fired Central Heating and is fully alarmed.

The house is nearby to such amenities such as a church, school and a GAA pitch.

