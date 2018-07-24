Planning sought for housing development in Offaly village

A planning permission has been lodged with Offaly County Council for a housing development in Clonbullogue.

The developer plans to demolish an existing commercial garage and associated services in the North Offaly village.

The site would then be used to construct five dormer style houses to include four semi-detached homes and one detached property.

This planning application may be inspected, or purchased at a fee not exceeding the reasonable cost of making a copy, at the offices of Offaly County Council.

