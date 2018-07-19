Three Offaly sites sold to social housing developers

Offaly County Council has agreed to the sale of three sites totalling €580,000 to housing agencies for the provision of social housing.

The sales were agreed by councillors at the July meeting of Offaly County Council on Monday last, July 16, paving the way for up to 82 social housing units to be constructed.

The sites were sold in both Edenderry and Tullamore with the Edenderry site decided on first by members. The 1.7-acre Edenderry site is located at Killane Drive, adjacent to the existing Killane Drive housing development. The land was valued at €150,000 and a sale to Tuath Housing Association was agreed by councillors.

The sale makes way for 27 social houses, the Part 8 planning application for which was granted by Offaly County Council and passed by elected members last November. Construction is expected to get underway at the Killane Drive site before the end of the year.

The further sale of two sites was passed by councillors on Monday, with the larger of them, a 3.79-acre site at Kearney's Field in Tullamore, coming with a valuation of €315,000. This site will be sold to Oaklee Housing Limited to provide 35 social housing units between Arden View and Arden Heights.

A second 1.875-acre site at Clonminch in Tullamore was also disposed off by the council, also to Oaklee Housing Limited. This greenfield site is located just off the R443 and will provide for 20 social housing units. This parcel of land was valued at €115,000 with the sale passed by elected members on Monday.

A Part 8 planning application for both Tullamore sites will be made in due course with the sale of the lands being on the condition of planning permission being obtained.