PROPERTY IN FOCUS: House called 'Moneyquid' on sale for big bucks in Offaly

Property Partners Richard Cleary have listed 'Moneyquid,' a detached 4,000sq feet house boasting five bedrooms and six bathrooms for sale in Offaly.

The magnificent property is located at Moneyquid, a short distance away from Killeigh village, and has hit the market for a whopping €815,000.

PICTURED: The magnificent sitting room at the €815,000 property in Killeigh

The property is located on approximately 7 acres of elevated lands which face directly towards the renowned Slieve Bloom Mountains and offer panoramic views of the area.

The house is over two floors, and the master bedroom is fitted with a walk-in dressing area and a spacious en-suite bathroom. The property offers a host of features which can only be truly appreciated by viewing, some of the features include a cost efficient geo-thermal underfloor heating system, a water softener system, a double garage c.1,000 Sq.Ft. (with w/c), electric gates and much more.

PICTURED: The breath-taking kitchen in the house at 'Moneyquid' in Offaly

The house also boasts a conservatory, dining room, reception room, office and study.

