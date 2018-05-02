PROPERTY IN FOCUS: Offaly home with its own cinema goes up for sale

Donal Boyd Auctioneers have introduced a home known as 'The Monastery' to the market in Birr, Co. Offaly.

The house rises to three floors and boasts eight bedrooms in the most idyllic and perfectly restored Georgian setting. It also has its own private cinema.

PICTURED: The private cinema at The Monastery in Birr

The house was originally built by the Hackett Family in the early 1800s and is one of the last surviving structures from that period in the heritage town of Birr. It was later used by the Catholic Church to house a community of Presentation Brothers.

It was bought in 2013 and restored into a family home, fitted with modern touches and styling, blending in to the Georgian decor that has been retained throughout most of the house.

PICTURED: The stunning modern kitchen at The Monastery in Birr

The house is located on Moorpark Street, not far from the main street in Birr and within walking distance of Birr Castle and Gardens.

As well as eight bedrooms, the Monastery is home to four bedrooms and spans across 4,500 sq. feet. A price for the property is available on application although the Irish Independent has reported the asking price to be in the region of €425,000.

