Edenderry demolitions to pave way for new houses

Offaly County Council have granted planning permission for the demolition of two derelict houses and the construction of four new ones in Edenderry.

The application sought permission to demolish the two derelict properties at Coneyburrow, Edenderry, Co. Offaly, in order to replace them with four 4-bed semi-detached one and half storey houses.

The decision to grant permission has been made with 12 conditions attached.

The works will include the building of a new boundary wall and roadway access.

You can view more on this application on www.offaly.ie.

