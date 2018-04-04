Offaly County Council launch new tenancy handbook

Offaly County Council have launched their updated Tenant Handbook following a meeting of the Housing Social and Cultural Strategic Policy Committee on Thursday, March 23.

The Tenant Handbook provides information and assistance regarding being a tenant of the Local Authority. It sets out the roles

and responsibilities of both the tenant and the Council as the landlord.

The handbook explains the tenancy agreement in detail and covers topics such as repairs and maintenance, safety in the home, waste disposal and estate management.

It provides information on new procedures available to the Council under the Housing (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act 2014

regarding dealing with rent arrears and anti-social behaviour.

The Tenant handbook will be distributed to all new and existing Council tenants over the coming months and will be made available to download from the Housing section of the Council’s website www.offaly.ie.

