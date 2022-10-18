'Not good news' - Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp confirms Diogo Jota will miss World Cup

Liverpool and Portuguese international Diogo Jota is ruled out of action for the foreseeable future which will see the 25-year-old miss the World Cup in Qatar.

The attacker, who recently returned to fitness after suffering a hamstring injury, was stretchered off during Liverpool's 1-0 victory over Manchester City at the weekend and Reds boss Jurgen Klopp confirmed that Jota will miss the upcoming World Cup.

Diogo Jota is set for a prolonged spell on the sidelines due to the calf muscle injury he sustained on Sunday, which will also rule him out of Portugal’s World Cup campaign. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 18, 2022

Klopp said: “It’s really not good news about Diogo. Yes, he will miss the World Cup. [It’s a] pretty serious injury in the calf muscle and now the recovery process starts. That’s it pretty much.

“That is the first diagnosis, which was pretty clear, and all the rest will now follow in the next few days.

“It is very sad news for the boy, and for us as well of course [and] for Portugal.”

He added: "[It will have a] big impact. So now we can say that because he will not be in for a long time; we talk about months.

“So, we will see. I don’t want to put now a number on it because I always hope in the middle of the rehab there is a very positive development and we can cut days off the rehab phase, but it will be long.”

Jota took to Twitter to express his disappointment with the news. He said: "After such a good night at Anfield mine ended in the worst way! In the last minute one of my dreams collapsed I will be one more supporting from the outside, club and country, and fighting to be back as soon as possible. You'll Never Walk Alone."