Search

12 Jan 2022

Middlesbrough sign Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun on loan

Arsenal v Sunderland – Carabao Cup – Quarter Final – Emirates Stadium

Arsenal’s Folarin Balogun has joined Sky Bet Championship Middlesbrough on loan for the remainder of the season (Mike Egerton/PA)

Reporter:

Reporter

Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun has become Middlesbrough’s third January signing after joining the Sky Bet Championship club on loan for the remainder of the season.

The 20-year-old has made two Premier League appearances for the Gunners during the current campaign and scored twice in five Europa League outings last season.

Boro boss Chris Wilder told the club’s official website: “We’re delighted to get Flo in. He’s a player I’ve known about for a long time and we identified him as someone who could come in and improve us in the second half of the season.

“He has great movement, good pace, and he’s a natural finisher. We’re looking forward to working with him.”

England Under-21 international Balogun follows Brighton frontman Aaron Connolly and permanent signing Caolan Boyd-Munce to Teesside this month.

Boro, who have won five of their last six league games, currently lie in seventh place in the table just a point shy of the play-off places.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media