Motorists warned of upcoming roadworks in Portarlington
A stop/go system will be in place at Crowe Lane, Portarlington just off the Main Street for the next two weeks.
Works began on the junction between Crowe Lane and Main Street on Monday, January 8 and will continue everyday until Friday, January 19.
Laois County Council has said that the roadworks are to carry out the installation of ducting.
The exact location of the roadworks are : R420 & L-3157-22 Junction, Portarlington
From a point: Crowe Lane, Main St. Junction
To a point: At the Crowe Lane, Main St. Junction
BETWEEN the following dates & times
08/01/18 09:00 and 19/01/18 17:00
For the purposes of:
Installation of ducting
NOTIFICATION OF POSITIVE TRAFFIC CONTROLS at Crowe Lane, Portarlington - https://t.co/qsnMVV8T80 - pic.twitter.com/4fl5DUf8AJ— Laois County Council (@LaoisCouncil) January 8, 2018
