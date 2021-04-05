Rank outsider wins Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse

A rank outsider has won the Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse.

Freewheelin Dylan ridden by Ricky Doyle won the big race and came home at 150/1.

With Ricky Doyle in the saddle in his first ride in the Irish National, Freewheelin' Dylan led all the way from start to finish holding off all challengers and won comfortably and going away over the line. The team had previously won the Midland National in Kilbeggan.

Run Wild Fred was second at 9/1 with Enjoy D'allen third at 40/1.

The 9/2 favourite, Latest Exhibition came home in fourth with Sempo coming home in fourth at 20/1.