Tullamore Tennis Club to host summer open evenings

As one of the longest established clubs in the town, Tullamore Tennis Club is calling for new members on June 17/18 with two open evenings.

The events start at 6pm on June 17 for the adults and 6pm on June 18 for juniors and families.

The club intends to launch its five-year plan on the evening and introduce and welcome new members to the club. The club is open to the public to try out tennis and/or tennis coaching with the clubs own Level 3 Tennis coach Bryan Stewart with

racquets and balls supplied on the night.

Located on the Arden Road with easy access from the town itself and surrounding areas the club is strategically located to become a ‘hub’ for hosting tennis in the region.

Spectator tennis can be enjoyed from the comfy seats of the attractive light-filled clubhouse. With its friendly, bright atmosphere members enjoy social evenings, a bright training and communal area, a kitchen and shower rooms. The club hosts

social tennis which is a big hit with all active members enjoying a game of friendly doubles on a Monday night or Thursday night between 7.30pm to 9pm. Tea, coffee and refreshments in the clubhouse after the game.

The club-appointed level 3 coach, Bryan Stewart is always on hand to provide professional coaching to adults and junior players with adult coaching on Thursday evenings and junior coaching on Wednesday evenings from 5pm. Summer camps are very popular and fill up fast so parents are advised to contact Bryan early to sign up to avoid disappointment.

The club also run in-house and inter-club leagues depending on demand with its annual Summer Junior blitz competitions

and Anne Coughlan memorial cup proving the most popular among players.

“The implementation of the new Five Year Plan will bring changes to the club including improved court facilities

with the installation of new court surfaces, lighting and fencing," chairperson, Edel Galvin, said.

Capital funding under the Sports Capital programme has been secured and the club also intends to invest in training and

development over the next five years to comply with Tennis Ireland Standards.

If you are interested in trying out tennis for the first time or routing out your ‘rusty racquet’ for a game why not come along to the open night and find out more on June 17/18.

Discounts on membership for those who sign up on the night, with racquets and balls available at the clubhouse.

Open evenings as follows:

Monday, June 17 Adults from 7pm

Tuesday, June 18 from 6pm Kids/Families

(6-7pm Primary, 7-8pm Secondary)

For more information log onto www.tullamoretennisclub.com.

Contact the club on 085 1288645. E-mail : info@tullamoretennisclub.com