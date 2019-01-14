Birr Athletic Club Notes (January 14)

Juvenile News

Training has resumed for Juniors on Saturday mornings at 10.30am. Good luck to all our athletes competing in the Offaly Indoor Championships in AIT in Athlone on Sunday.

Senior News

Training for Seniors continues on Mondays & Wednesday 7.20pm. Good luck to our Seniors in Athlone on Sunday also. Annual membership is due. New members always welcome.

Couch25k

We had great numbers last week for the C25k programme in Crinkle. People are encouraged to join at any stage over the course of the programme. We look forward to seeing more new faces.

AGM

The AGM will take place on Friday evening, January 25, in the Crinkle Handball Alley meeting room at 8pm.

Fixtures

Sean Lowry Memorial Run will take place on Sunday, February 24.

Facebook: Birr Athletic Club Seniors/Juniors