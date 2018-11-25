Top ten finish for Lowry and Dunne at World Cup of Golf
Shane Lowry
Offaly's Shane Lowry and his team-mate Paul Dunne have finished joint tenth in the World Cup of Golf in Melbourne.
The Irish duo put on a show on the front nine and went to the turn at four under par however a triple bogey on the 15th dropped them back and they ultimately finished the tournament on 12 under par in a tie for tenth.
The Belgian pair of Thomas Pieters and Thomas Detry of Belgium held off a late run by the teams from Australia and Mexico to secure the title. The Belgian had been in front since the opening round.
