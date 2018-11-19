Clara Athletic Club Notes (November 19)

Gingerbread Run

Clara AC members competed in the Annual Gingerbread Run in Portarlington on Sunday the 18th of November.

Well done to everyone who took part. Some achievements today from first 10k’s to first 21k’s (half marathons). From some more impressive PB’s.

Clara A.C is just going from strength to strength and the camaraderie and team spirit is a fundamental aspect of this continuous success.

Training

Training takes place every Monday and Wednesday evenings from 7:15pm in the Clara GAA Pitch and Juvenile training every Saturday morning from 10:30 to 11:30am also in the GAA pitch. New members always welcome.

Upcoming Clara AC Hosted Event:

1. Saturday 15th Dec. @ 2pm. 3k Run/walk Fundraiser event in aid of Elsie Mae Scally.

2. Couch to 5k starting Monday 7th of January at Clara GAA