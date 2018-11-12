Tullamore Basketball Club Notes (November 12)
Tullamore Basketball Club Notes (November 12)
U15 Girls
Tullamore Basketball Club was very well represented with our U15 girls this weekend travelling to Cork to participate in the Cork City Ladies Basketball Board U15 Open Tournament. A great experience for this developing team playing against clubs nationwide. Thanks to the coaches and support, well done to the players, some very skilful basketball displayed. Host club 'Brunells' won out in the end.
