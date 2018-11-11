Offaly showjumper leads Irish one-two in Belguim

Offaly's Darragh Kenny has taken victory in today's three-star Grand Prix at Sentower Park in Belgium, just ahead of fellow Irish rider Denis Lynch in second.

Kenny partnered the 10-year-old gelding Carlson to the fastest clear in a 10-horse jump-off, crossing the line in 36.84 to take the winners prize of €7,500.

It was the latest in a string of victories in 2018 for the Offaly rider.

Tipperary's Denis Lynch was just over a second slower with the 8-year-old gelding Dito (37.91) to fill runner-up spot and collect €6,000.

Meanwhile at Oliva in Spain, Kildare's Niall Talbot finished third in the two-star Grand Prix with the 14-year-old gelding Caracter. Mayo's Alex Duffy finished eighth with WCE Cruco (ISH), with victory going to Britain's Matt Sampson and Ebolensky.