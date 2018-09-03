Funding available to support physical activity for older people in Offaly

Offaly Sports Partnership has made groups and clubs aware that the 2018 National Grant Scheme for Sport and Physical Activity for Older People is now open for applications.



Grants are available to all eligible local clubs, groups and organisations that promote increased participation in recreational sport or physical activity for older people as the main element of their activities. Funds permitting, grants awarded will be between €200 and €600.

Application forms are available to download here, along with more information on who can apply and terms and conditions.

The closing date for completed application forms is 12 noon on Friday, 28th September 2018.



Grant allocations will be announced in December 2018.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

