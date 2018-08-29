Marian Geraghty Sarcoidosis 10K Road Race returns for great cause

Saturday, September 8 will see the 15th annual Marian Geraghty Sarcoidosis 10K Road Race & 5K Fun Run/Walk take place in Mount Bolus village, Co. Offaly.

This event has proven to be a great success over the past 15 years. The event was set up back in July 2004 in memory of local woman Marian Geraghty (nee Bracken) who lost her battle with Sarcoidosis at the age of 49.

Over the years funds raised from this event have gone towards Research into Sarcoidosis and to support ISARC (The Irish Sarcoidosis Support Network) whose aim is to create awareness into this disease and provide information and support for patients and their families.

Sarcoidosis is an inflammatory disease that can affect any organ in the body but most commonly affects the lungs, eyes, lymph nodes and skin. The cause of Sarcoidosis is unknown and current research is directed towards identifying which factors may trigger the disease. Genetic and environmental factors are of particular interest in addition to infectious agents.

For more information on Sarcoidosis see www.isarc.ie.

Marian’s family organised the first event to mark what would have been her 50th Birthday. Over the years the family and committee of the Marian Geraghty Sarcoidosis 10K/5K have had invaluable help and support from the local community & Tullamore Harriers.

The organising committee, this year led by Marian’s three sons James, Peter and Thomas Geraghty would like to thank everyone involved and all participants for their continued support.

This year's event will take place on Saturday, September 8. Registration will be from 10am-11:30am at the GAA grounds in Mount Bolus where changing facilities will be provided. The start time is 12pm.

Both the 10K & 5K will be chip timed by Premier Timing Systems (www.premiertimingsystems.ie ).

There will be prizes for top runners & veterans.

Refreshments will be provided in Killoughey Community Centre after the event and presentations will be made to the winning competitors.

The committee are looking forward to seeing you all on the day.