Offaly Athletics Report (August 27)

The 2018 County Half Marathon Championships was run in conjunction with the highly successful Tullamore Harriers Quinlan Cup Half Marathon last weekend.

It also served as the Leinster Half Marathon Championships so it certainly is a race to aim for. It was sold out early this year and indeed over the past week there were huge demands on race entries.

The course is classified as a “fair” course with long drags as opposed to hills, and certainly this year produced many personal best times. Clubs from all over the county were represented and some fine athletes in were in contention for the top prizes.

Medals are awarded to the 1st three in each age group for the Offaly Championships.

Full results on myrunresults.

Men

1st Mick Fogarty (Ferbane AC), 2nd Paul Mitchell (Tullamore Harriers), 3rd Paul

Buckley(Ferbane AC)

035: 1st Derek Nugent (Ferbane AC) 2nd Darren Butler (Tullamore Harriers), 3rd John Joe

Galvin (Tullamore Harriers),

O40: 1st Barry Minnock (Rathfarnham) 2nd Mick O’Brien(Tullamore Harriers), 3rd Jimmy

Coughlan (Naomh Mhuire AC)

045: 1st Glen Finlay (Tullamore Harriers), 2nd Dermot Smith (Tullamore Harriers), 3rd Kevin

Corrigan (Tullamore Harriers).

O50: 1st Brendan Donagher (Naomh Mhuire), 2nd Liam Byrne (Tullamore Harriers), 3rd Alan

Heffernan (Tullamore Harriers)

O55: 1st Finain McDermott (Tullamore Harriers), 2nd Sean Reynolds (Tullamore Harriers), 3rd

Pascal Naughton (Tullamore Harriers)

O60: 1st Johnny Feery, 2nd Jim Dolan (Tullamore Harriers)

Women

1st Aisling O’Connor (Edenderry AC), 2nd Caroline Donnelan(Edenderry AC), 3rd Dympna

Fox(Tullamore Harriers)

O35: 1st Nita McLoughlin, 2nd Lisa Barrett(Ferbane AC), 3rd Tara McKinney

O40: 1st Catriona Daly(Ferbane AC), 2nd Pauline Colgan(Naomh Mhuire), 3rd Amanda Owens

(Tullamore Harriers)

O45; 1st Mags Grennan, 2nd Elaine Cuskelly (Naomh Mhuire) 3rd Mary Hussey (Tullamore

Harriers)

O50: 1st Rita Daly (Tullamore Harriers), 2nd Una Mullen (Tullamore Harriers), 3rd Josie Lalor

(Tullamore Harriers).

O55: 1st Ann Daly(Tullamore Harriers), 2nd Ann Scally (Naomh Mhuire AC), 3rd Liz Mceneff

(Tullamore Harriers)

O60: 1st Mary Galvin (Tullamore Harriers), 2nd Kathleen Delaney (Birr AC).

Team Male: 1st Ferbane AC , 2nd Tullamore Harriers and 3rd Naomh Mhuire AC

Team Female: 1st Tullamore Harriers, 2nd Ferbane AC and 3rd Edenderry AC. Well done to all who competed in the Half Marathon. Medals will be presented at the Offaly

Athletics Awards night at a later date.