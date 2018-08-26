All the weekend's CCFL Results
Senior Division
Clara Town 2 Willow Park 0; Mountmellick Utd 2 Tullamore Town 1; Ballinahown 0 Birr Town 4; Mullingar Ath 4 Monksland Utd 3;
Division 1
Highfield Utd 6 Rosenallis 3; Mullingar Town 0 Coolraine 2; Walsh Island Shamrocks 5 Gallen Utd 2;
Division 1 Saturday
Colmcille Celtic 0 Dynamoe Rooskey 8; Grange Utd 1 Camlin Utd 6;
Division 2
Geashill Utd 1 O’Moore FC 4; FC Killoe 1 Stradbally Town 5; Gentex 2 Moate Celtic 1; St Carthages Ath 3 Clonown Rovers 1;
Division 3
BBC Utd 4 Ballinahown 1; Banagher Utd 5 Raharney Utd 0; St Aengus 2 Kinnegad Juniors 3; Derry Rovers 2 Cloneygowan Celtic 1;
Division 4
Monksland Utd 2 Clonmore Utd 2; Abbeyleix Ath 3 St Cormacs 2; Riverside FC 1 Mountmellick Celtic 4; Kenagh FC 4 Maryborough FC 4; Rosenallis 1 Clara Town 3;
