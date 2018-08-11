Brilliant second round fires Shane Lowry into contention at PGA Championship
A brilliant bogey free second round has fired Shane Lowry right into contention at the final major of the year.
After a weather delay last night, the Offaly golfer finished his round today and ended with six birdies to card a six under par 64.
That has moved him right up into a tie for fifth place on seven under just three shots off the lead.
He will be back in action again later today for his third round.
