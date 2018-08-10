Offaly teams hoping for another memorable season as new CCFL season kicks off

The new CCFL season kicks off this weekend with Offaly teams hoping to replicate the success they collectively had in the 2017/18 season.

Offaly teams won three of the leagues top five titles and were runners up in another four. Offaly teams also won six of the cup competitions including Derry Rovers winning the Paddy Cotter Cup and Birr recording a memorable win on penalties in the Combined Counties Cup Final.

Birr are one of the teams to watch this year as they look to go one step further in the Senior Division this year after finishing runners up last season. They lost just one league game all season but eight draws cost them a chance of a league and cup double. They will be hoping to convert more of those draws into wins this season.

Last year's Division 1 winners, Derry Rovers, will also be in the top flight this season and they kick the season off tonight (Friday) with a tough game against Willow Park. However Derry Rovers showed by lifting the Paddy Cotter Cup last year that they are ready to step up to this level. Clara Town and Tullamore are also sure to be in the mix in the CCFL's top flight.

In Division 1, Walsh Island Shamrocks, Horseleap Utd, Coolraine, Highfield Utd and Gallen Utd will all be hoping to be in the mix for the title. Highfield and Gallen were promoted from Division 2 last year while Horseleap finished third in Division 1 last year and will be hoping to go one or two places better this time around. Walsh Island and Coolraine are two long standing clubs who will also hope to make a challenge for promotion to the top flight this time around.

Division 2 will also feature two Offaly sides who were promoted last season in Geashill and St Carthage's while Division 3 boasts four Offaly sides, Cloneygowan Celtic, Banagher Utd, Birr Town B and Derry Rovers B.

Offaly teams will also be hoping to claim the Division 4 title with Riverside FC, St. Cormacs Athletic, Clonmore and Clara all in the running

WEEK 1 FIXTURES

Friday, August 10

Senior Division

Derry Rovers v Willow Park; Brians Park Edenderry; Offaly, 8pm

Saturday, August 11

All games at 6.45 unless stated

PMB Construction Over 35 Cup Quarter Finals

Ballymackay FC v Willow Park; Ballinree Nenagh; Offaly

Mullingar Town V Portlaoise Shamrocks; Dalton Park Mullingar; Midlands

St. Comans v BT Harps; Leacarrow Roscommon; Midlands

Nenagh Celtic V Mullingar Athletic; VEC Grounds Nenagh; Offaly

PMB Construction Over 35 Shield Quarter Finals

Nenagh AFC v Stradbally Town; Brickfields Nenagh; Offaly

Lions v Rosenallis; Cork Road Durrow; Offaly

Abbeyleix Ath v Moate Celtic or Melville Utd; Fr Breen Park Abbeyleix; Offaly

Tullamore or Mountmellick Utd v Clara Town; VTBA; Midlands

Midland Super Cup Final

Willow Park/Mullingar Ath v Portlaoise/Tullamore; 7.00; VTBA; Midlands x 3

Sunday, August 11

All games at 11am unless stated

Senior Division

Mountmellick Utd v Monksland Utd A; Conor Davis Park, Mountmellick; Offaly

Ballinahown A v Mullingar Athletic; Sportspark, Ballinahown; Midlands

Clara Town A v Birr Town A; Stanley O'Hara Park, Lisanisky, Clara; Midlands

Idle Tullamore Town

Division 1

Clonaslee Utd v Walsh Island Shamrocks; Community Centre, Clonaslee; Offaly

Horseleap Utd v Coolraine; Horseleap Village; Midlands

Towerhill Rovers v Highfield Utd; Leisure Centre, Portlaoise; Offaly

Idle Gallen Utd, Rosenallis, Mullingar Town

Division 2

Clonown Rovers v O'Moore FC; Community Centre, Clonown; Midlands

Gentex v Geashill Utd; Leisureworld, Athlone; Offaly

FC Killoe v Moate Celtic;The Mall, Longford; Midlands

Idle St. Carthages Ath, Stradbally

Division 3

St Aengus v Cloneygowan Celtic; Derrycanton, Mountrath; Offaly

BBC Utd v Banagher Utd; Flanagan Park Broadford; Offaly

Birr Town B v Ballinahown B; Frank O'Connell Park, Birr; Midlands

Kinnegad Juniors v Raharney Utd; Lagan Park, Kinnegad; Midlands

Idle Derry Rovers

Division 4

Riverside FC v St. Cormacs Ath; Riverside AFC Park, Clonboniffe Road, Belmont; Midlands

Abbeyleix Ath v Kenagh Utd; Fr Breen Park, Abbeyleix; Offaly

Monksland Utd B v Maryborough; Cushla Park, Athlone; Midlands

Rosenallis B v Mountmellick Celtic; The Grove, Rosenallis; Offaly

Idle Clonmore, Clara