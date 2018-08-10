Offaly teams hoping for another memorable season as new CCFL season kicks off
The new CCFL season kicks off this weekend with Offaly teams hoping to replicate the success they collectively had in the 2017/18 season.
Offaly teams won three of the leagues top five titles and were runners up in another four. Offaly teams also won six of the cup competitions including Derry Rovers winning the Paddy Cotter Cup and Birr recording a memorable win on penalties in the Combined Counties Cup Final.
Birr are one of the teams to watch this year as they look to go one step further in the Senior Division this year after finishing runners up last season. They lost just one league game all season but eight draws cost them a chance of a league and cup double. They will be hoping to convert more of those draws into wins this season.
Last year's Division 1 winners, Derry Rovers, will also be in the top flight this season and they kick the season off tonight (Friday) with a tough game against Willow Park. However Derry Rovers showed by lifting the Paddy Cotter Cup last year that they are ready to step up to this level. Clara Town and Tullamore are also sure to be in the mix in the CCFL's top flight.
In Division 1, Walsh Island Shamrocks, Horseleap Utd, Coolraine, Highfield Utd and Gallen Utd will all be hoping to be in the mix for the title. Highfield and Gallen were promoted from Division 2 last year while Horseleap finished third in Division 1 last year and will be hoping to go one or two places better this time around. Walsh Island and Coolraine are two long standing clubs who will also hope to make a challenge for promotion to the top flight this time around.
Division 2 will also feature two Offaly sides who were promoted last season in Geashill and St Carthage's while Division 3 boasts four Offaly sides, Cloneygowan Celtic, Banagher Utd, Birr Town B and Derry Rovers B.
Offaly teams will also be hoping to claim the Division 4 title with Riverside FC, St. Cormacs Athletic, Clonmore and Clara all in the running
WEEK 1 FIXTURES
Friday, August 10
Senior Division
Derry Rovers v Willow Park; Brians Park Edenderry; Offaly, 8pm
Saturday, August 11
All games at 6.45 unless stated
PMB Construction Over 35 Cup Quarter Finals
Ballymackay FC v Willow Park; Ballinree Nenagh; Offaly
Mullingar Town V Portlaoise Shamrocks; Dalton Park Mullingar; Midlands
St. Comans v BT Harps; Leacarrow Roscommon; Midlands
Nenagh Celtic V Mullingar Athletic; VEC Grounds Nenagh; Offaly
PMB Construction Over 35 Shield Quarter Finals
Nenagh AFC v Stradbally Town; Brickfields Nenagh; Offaly
Lions v Rosenallis; Cork Road Durrow; Offaly
Abbeyleix Ath v Moate Celtic or Melville Utd; Fr Breen Park Abbeyleix; Offaly
Tullamore or Mountmellick Utd v Clara Town; VTBA; Midlands
Midland Super Cup Final
Willow Park/Mullingar Ath v Portlaoise/Tullamore; 7.00; VTBA; Midlands x 3
Sunday, August 11
All games at 11am unless stated
Senior Division
Mountmellick Utd v Monksland Utd A; Conor Davis Park, Mountmellick; Offaly
Ballinahown A v Mullingar Athletic; Sportspark, Ballinahown; Midlands
Clara Town A v Birr Town A; Stanley O'Hara Park, Lisanisky, Clara; Midlands
Idle Tullamore Town
Division 1
Clonaslee Utd v Walsh Island Shamrocks; Community Centre, Clonaslee; Offaly
Horseleap Utd v Coolraine; Horseleap Village; Midlands
Towerhill Rovers v Highfield Utd; Leisure Centre, Portlaoise; Offaly
Idle Gallen Utd, Rosenallis, Mullingar Town
Division 2
Clonown Rovers v O'Moore FC; Community Centre, Clonown; Midlands
Gentex v Geashill Utd; Leisureworld, Athlone; Offaly
FC Killoe v Moate Celtic;The Mall, Longford; Midlands
Idle St. Carthages Ath, Stradbally
Division 3
St Aengus v Cloneygowan Celtic; Derrycanton, Mountrath; Offaly
BBC Utd v Banagher Utd; Flanagan Park Broadford; Offaly
Birr Town B v Ballinahown B; Frank O'Connell Park, Birr; Midlands
Kinnegad Juniors v Raharney Utd; Lagan Park, Kinnegad; Midlands
Idle Derry Rovers
Division 4
Riverside FC v St. Cormacs Ath; Riverside AFC Park, Clonboniffe Road, Belmont; Midlands
Abbeyleix Ath v Kenagh Utd; Fr Breen Park, Abbeyleix; Offaly
Monksland Utd B v Maryborough; Cushla Park, Athlone; Midlands
Rosenallis B v Mountmellick Celtic; The Grove, Rosenallis; Offaly
Idle Clonmore, Clara
