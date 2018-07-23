Offaly gets ready for 2018 Billy Butler Memorial Cycle

Final preparations are being put to the 2018 Billy Butler Memorial Cycle due to take place in Birr in August.

The event, organised by the Wolftrap Cycling Club in Birr, will be held on August 4 during Birr Vintage Week.

The event boasts three different routes, 50km, 80km and 130km.

The 130 km route takes in the Wolftrap climb from the Laois side. All cycles have a footstep in Bikepark Ireland, and start and finish at Birr Rugby Club. Sign-on from 8am. Entry is €20.

Departure 80/130km @ 30km/h at 9:00 am

Departure 80/130km @ 27km/h at 9:05 am

Departure vintage edition at 9:30am

Departure 47km at 9:45am

Billy Butler Cycle 2018 47 km

Billy Butler Cycle 2018 80km

Billy Butler Cycle 2018 130km

Tickets available on Eventbrite.