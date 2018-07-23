Birr Athletic Club Report (July 23)

Training

Training for Seniors continues on Mondays & Wednesday 7.20pm. We cater for all levels of walkers/joggers/runners.

Juvenile News

Next Saturday morning 28th July morning will be our last training session before our August break. Back on 8th September.

We will be taking a break for the month of August. New members always welcome.

Senior News

Well done to all who ran the Edenderry AC 10 mile race last Sunday. Good times in humid conditions. Well done to Edenderry AC on running such a good event.​​

Birr AC 5k is just over a week away on August 3rd. Preparations are well underway and we’ll be seeking help from club members.

Upcoming fixtures

Sunday 29th July Banagher AC 5k 10.00 am. (Offaly 5K Road Race Series) Please note change of time. Registration will now open at 8.30am.

Friday 3rd August Birr AC 5k. 7.30pm (Offaly 5K Road Race Series)

