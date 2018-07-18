Midnight 7s rugby and craic return to Tullamore

The Midland Midnight 7's event returns to Tullamore Rugby Club on July 28 as Ireland's largest one-day tournament.

The unique format that sees competitive 7s rugby played through from early afternoon until midnight, followed by live music, entertainment and craic until the small hours.

Midland Midnight 7s caters for elite exponents of the sevens game as well as the socialite rugby player and has men's, women's and youths competitions on the schedule.

The Midland Midnight 7's also enjoys the tag of probably the most social of all 7's tournaments with a relaxed and friendly atmosphere, with great craic and banter enjoyed by both players and spectators.

The event is run on a voluntary basis by club volunteers and enjoys the support of qualified referees from across the country.

This events 'Rugby til midnight, craic til dawn' motto is completed by live music throughout the day, food, fancy dress and family-friendly attractions. Arrangements can also be made to camp at the club during the event.

All are welcome to attend the Midland Midnight 7s at Tullamore Rugby Club on Saturday, July 28. You can find out more information about the tournament at www.midlandmidnight7s.com.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.