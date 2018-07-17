Birr Athletic Club Report (July 17)

Training

Training for Seniors continues on Mondays & Wednesday 7.20pm. We cater for all levels of walkers/joggers/runners.

Training for Juveniles continues each Saturday at 10.30am in Crinkle. New members always welcome.

Juvenile News

Huge congratulations to Claire Kennedy and her coach, Mick Kenny. Claire won bronze in her age group in the discus at the All Ireland championships last Sunday and has brought home the first such medal to the Juvenile Club which only started last September.

Training continues on Saturday mornings for the month of July.

We will be taking a break for the month of August.

Senior News

Well done to all who ran the Clara AC 5k last Friday. A lot of personal bests recorded. Congratulations to Ann Hanrahan and Kathleen Delaney on winning their age categories. Well done to Clara AC on running such a good event.​​

Birr AC 5k is just around the corner on August 3rd. Preparations have started and we’ll be seeking help from club members nearer the event.

Upcoming fixtures

Sunday, July 22 Edenderry AC Frank Kilrane Cup 10 Mile Road Race 9.30am



Sunday, July 29 Banagher AC 5k 11.00 am. (Offaly 5K Road Race Series)

Friday, August 3 Birr AC 5k. (Offaly 5K Road Race Series)

Facebook

Follow us on Facebook at Birr Athletic Club Seniors and Birr Athletic Club Juniors