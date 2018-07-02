Clara Athletic Club Notes (July 2)

The Offaly Road Race Series

The Offaly Road series showed why it is such a success with another fantastically organised race last weekend. The host club went above and beyond to provide such an enjoyable race. Well done and thanks to everyone involved with Naomh Mhuire AC Daingean.

The hot weather conditions did not deter a large number of our members from traveling and participating in the 5k race. A lovely route and friendly supportive environment made for a delightful evening.

Clara Hosts Offaly Road Race Series

Clara AC 5k is the next race of the series on Friday, July 13. You can register online on Popupraces or on the day at the event. With a new predominantly down hill route there are sure to be a number of PBs.

This year Clara AC are also providing a juvenile 2.5 km race. This race will be at an earlier starting time of 6.30pm. Medals for all juvenile participants. Follow our Facebook page Clara AC for more information.

