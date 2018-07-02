Shane Lowry claims Top 20 finish in France ahead of this week's Irish Open

Shane Lowry looks to be rounding nicely into form ahead of this week's Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Donegal’s Ballyliffin Golf Club. The Offaly man famously won the tournament as an amateur in 2009.

Playing at the French Open over the weekend on the same course that will host the Ryder Cup, he started with a solid one under par round in windy condition on Friday. However a four over par 75 on Friday dropped him off the pace and he just made the cut. Despite that setback, he scored well over the weekend to get back into contention.

The Offaly ultimately man finished in a tie for 16th at the French Open and was in fine form on Saturday shooting a four under par 67. He finished with a one under par 70 on Sunday to finish the tournament on one under par. His final round got off to a rocky start with a bogey and a double bogey but he battled back to finish inside the top 20.

He picked up a cheque for €78,548 for his efforts and he has also moved well up the European Tour's Race to Dubai rankings. He is now inside the Top 100 despite only playing three events on the European Tour so far this year.