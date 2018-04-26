Punchestown Results - Day 3 - Thursday, April 26

All the results as they come in

15:40

1st Park Paddocks 6/1F

2nd Neverushacon 10/1

3rd Call A Cab 13/2

16:15 

1st Cadmium 12/1

2nd Coeur Joyeux 25/1

3rd Bon Papa 4/1F

16:50

1st Auvergnat 11/4

2nd Josies Orders 5/2F

3rd Ballyboker Bridge 12/1

17:30

1st Faugheen 5/1

2nd Penhill 2/1F

3rd Shaneshill 33/1

18:05 

1st A Great View 7/1

2nd Ainsi Va La Vie 7/1

3rd De Name Escapes Me 33/1