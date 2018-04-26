Punchestown Results - Day 3 - Thursday, April 26
All the results as they come in
15:40
1st Park Paddocks 6/1F
2nd Neverushacon 10/1
3rd Call A Cab 13/2
16:15
1st Cadmium 12/1
2nd Coeur Joyeux 25/1
3rd Bon Papa 4/1F
16:50
1st Auvergnat 11/4
2nd Josies Orders 5/2F
3rd Ballyboker Bridge 12/1
17:30
1st Faugheen 5/1
2nd Penhill 2/1F
3rd Shaneshill 33/1
18:05
1st A Great View 7/1
2nd Ainsi Va La Vie 7/1
3rd De Name Escapes Me 33/1
