Birr Athletic Club Notes (April 23)

Training

Training for Seniors continues on Mondays & Wednesday 7.20pm. We cater for all levels of walkers/joggers/runners.

Training for Juveniles continues each Saturday at 10.30am. We will be in Killeen for the next few weeks. New members always welcome.

Offaly Track & Field Championships

Well done to all our Junior members who competed in the Offaly Track and Field Championships in Tullamore last Sunday. You did yourselves and your club proud. The new tops looked great too! Thanks to the trainers present on the day.



