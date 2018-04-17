West Offaly Lions win Division 2 league title

The West Offaly Lions RFC U16 girls have won a Division 2 Leinster League title.

They overcame Greystones RFC in a pulsating final on a scoreline of 22-12 at Cill Dara Rugby Club last Saturday, April 14.

This is the first girls team ever in the history of the club and they have put in the hours on the training ground over the long winter months to achieve this success.

The club congratulated the team who were historymakers from the day they were formed and will now be forever remembered in the record books of winners.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

