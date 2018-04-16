Kilbeggan Races cancel season opener due to weather

Kilbeggan's season opener on Friday, April 20, has been called off due to ongoing ground concerns.

The prolonged winter and poor spring weather has taking its toll on the ground at the Westmeath track and a decision has been taken to call off Friday's meeting.

Grass is some parts of the track has failed to grow adequately due to the wet conditions, and staff say it will take a couple of weeks to resolve itself.

Kilbeggan will return in the coming weeks for its run of fixtures over the summer which attract the country's top trainers, including Gordon Elliott and Willie Mullins.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.