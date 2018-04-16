WATCH: Paul O'Connell 'looking forward' to Offaly school visit

Ireland and Munster legend Paul O'Connell will be on his way to Offaly in the coming months after an Edenderry school won a training session with the rugby star.

Scoil Bhride in Edenderry won the Aldi Play Rugby grand prize and the result was announced by O'Connell himself through Aldi's Facebook page.

Aldi Play Rugby is a primary schools initiative developed by the IRFU and supported by Aldi. The programme is a fun, non-contact and safe way for kids to get involved in rugby in an enjoyable coaching environment which includes tag, touch and rugby prime.

O'Connell will now attend the school to train the winning class - a once in a lifetime experience for the young students there.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.