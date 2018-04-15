All the weekend's Combined Counties Football League (CCFL) Results
FAI Under 17 Cup Cup Semi Final
Greenwood FC 4 Willow Park 1;
LFA Youths Cup 4th Round
Emo Celtic 1 Nurney Villa 2;
Under 17 Cup 1st Round 2nd leg
Willow Park B 2 (3) Mullingar Ath 1 (3) Willow Park win 3-2 on pens
CCFL Youths Cup 1st Round
Portlaoise 3 Mullingar Ath 5
Under 19 Cup 1st Round
Kilbeggan 1 Edenderry Town 8
Under 19 Cup Quarter Final
Clonaslee Utd 0 Birr Town 1;
Paddy Cotter Cup Semi Final
Derry Rovers 1 Clara Town 0; aet
Paddy Cotter Cup Quarter Final
Ballinahown 0 Birr Town 2;
Ml Dolan Div 1 Cup Quarter Final
Grange Utd 2 (5) Ballymahon 2 (4) pens aet
Dennis Delaney Div 2 Cup Semi Finals
Clonown Rovers 2 Stradbally Town 1; Highfield Utd 1 FC Killoe 0
Oliver Ward Div 3 Cup Quarter Finals
Gaels Utd 1 St Carthages Ath 5; Colmcille Celtic 3 St Aengus 1; BBC Utd 1 Derry Rovers 2 aet
Senior Division
Clonaslee Utd 3 Mullingar Ath 5;
Division 1
Coolraine 3 Mountmellick Utd 2; Horseleap Utd 2 Towerhill Rovers 1; Walsh Island Shamrocks 2 Portlaoise Shamrocks 5;
Division 1 Saturday
Newtown FC 1 Castlepollard Celtic 3;
Division 2
Birr Town 1 Kinnegad Juniors 2; O’Moore FC 1 Portarlington Town 2;
Division 3
Monksland Utd 1 Geashill Utd 2; Banagher Utd 4 Clara Town 2;
Division 4
Kenagh Utd 4 Riverside AFC 5; Abbeyleix Ath 2 Mountmellick Celtic 0; Clonmore Utd 2 Cloneygowan Celtic 7
