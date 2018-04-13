History suggests this horse will win the Aintree Grand National

In the build up to the 2018 Grand National, the people over at BetVictor have looked at all 1,904 runners of the famous race for the past 50 years and tracked exactly where they finished.

Amazingly, in that period, only 695 of those runners have completed the course to finish the race, while 130 never made it past the first fence.

Their research has thrown up some interesting trends, and they may have stumbled across the most likely winner of the race. They found out that in the last fifty years, the number 6 on the card has won eight times.

If the number six was to win once more, that would mean Willie Mullins would be celebrating the success of Total Recall, who is a lively 14/1 contender for the Aintree showpiece.

Further giving Mullins' charge a chance is the trend that shows just 27 favourites or joint-favourites have placed from a possible 200, equivalent to just 14% of runners.

Could Total Recall be that magic number this year?

