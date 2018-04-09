Offaly Athletics Notes (April 9)
BIRR ATHLETIC CLUB
Training
Training for Seniors continues on Mondays & Wednesdays at 7.20pm. We cater for all levels of walkers/joggers/runners.
Training for Juveniles continues each Saturday at 10.30am. We will be in Killeen for the next few weeks. New members always welcome.
Upcoming Fixtures
Sunday, May 13, Tullamore Harriers AC 5K at 10.00am. (Offaly 5K Road Race Series)
Congratlations
Congratulations to Edenderry AC on the successful running of their 5k in the Offaly 5k Road Race Series 2018 last Sunday. A great turnout on a challenging course. Well done to all our club members who ran this race. A number of personal bests. Big shout out to Carmel Murray on winning her category, again!
Social Media
Facebook: Birr Athletic Club Seniors/Juniors
