Darts legend Phil 'The Power' Taylor coming to Offaly for unique event

The greatest darts player of all time, Phil 'The Power' Taylor will be hitting Offaly this April when he will taking part in 'An Evening with Phil 'The Power' Taylor at the Railway Bar in Banagher on April 15.

The 16-time PDC world champion will be playing and fielding a questions during the event which is in aid of the renal dialysis unit at Tullamore Hospital.

Tickets are priced at €15 with VIP tickets available for €30. Doors open at 5pm on the evening and there will be live music and a monster raffle.

For more information and for tickets, contact John on 086-8866686 or Amanda on 087-7767910.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.