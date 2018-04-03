Tullamore Harriers Notes (April 3)

Tullamore Harriers Spring League Round 2

Round 2 of the Spring League, on Thursday March 29, covered a distance of 3k. Jason Donegan was 1st placed with a time of 9.36 and Nita McLoughlin 1st lady in 11.27. Well done to all who ran.

Full results: 1 Jason Donegan 9.36, 2 Christopher Whittle 9.41, 3 Matthew Molloy 9.46, 4 Leonard Mooney 9.49, 5 Mark Donegan 9.54, 6 Michael O Brien 10.09, 7 Padraig Berry 10.18, 8 Cian Martin 10.2, 9 Connor Mooney 10.25, 10 Gary Whittle 11.02, 11 Johnny Feery 11.04, 12 Darragh Rigney 11.06, 13 Ian o Kelly 11.13, 14 Fionn Minnock 11.14, 15 Colin Draper 11.23, 16 Nita McLoughlin 11.27, 17 Aidan G Egan 11.3, 18 Finian McDermott 11.5, 19 Rodge Larkin 12.06, 20 Leslie Buckley

12.07, 21 Ray Martin 12.08, 22 John O Connell 12.11, 23 Elysia MCCormack 12.12, 24 Leonard Owens 12.16, 25 Mary Galvin 13.23, 26 Anthony McCormack 13.26, 27 Joe Wrafter 13.32, 28 Gabriel Keyes 13.36, 29 Gary Dwyer 13.41, 30 John Ward 13.46, 31 Dave Dunican 13.47, 32 Hillary Duncan 13.54, 33 Mary Dunican 14.12, 34 Karen Martin 14.19, 35 Ray Murray 14.2, 36 Olivia Egan 14.37, 37 Anne Daly 14.44, 38 Paschal Noughton 14.53, 39 Kevin Samson 15.03, 40 Sharon Daly 15.06, 41 Angela Martin 15.53, 42 Sandra Busteed 15.54, 43 Jim Dolan 16.01, 44 Lorna Corcoran 16.14, 45 Laura Reidy 19.33, 46 Ann Marie Lawlor 20.11, 47 Sarah Keyes 20.11, 48 Ailish Crimmins 20.15.

Lough Boora Half Marathon

On a chilly but dry Easter Sunday, just over 300 lined up for the inaugural Lough Boora Half Marathon in the Midland’s Bog venue of Lough Boora Discovery Park. The event incorporated a relay option and was followed by a 5k race. Tullamore Harriers was well represented and also dominated the podium positions. The race was won by David Murray in 1:15:04, 90 clear of 2nd placed Wayne Reid. Pauline Curley took the lady’s title in 1:23:18 ahead of club mate Sinead Rigney who took 2nd place in 1:31:45.

Full Results: David Murray 1:15:04, Pauline Curley 1:23:18, Darragh Rigney 1:25:12, Fergal Leonard 1:26:57, Liam Byrne 1:29:42, Leslie Buckley 1:29:42, Keith Gorry 1:29:44, Padraig Sweeney 1:31:32, Sinead Rigney 1:31:45, Lorcan Scally 1:33:45, Rob Maunsell 1:38:51, Paul Shaw 1:43:23, Alan Mitchell 1:43:45, Charlotte Abbott 1:45:15, Aidan Egan 1:39:13, Helena Buckley 1:51:10, Sean Reynolds 1:51:35, Sarah McConigley 1:55:36,Bernard Doheny 2:32:22, Melissa Hogan 3:22:15

Dympna Fox and Gary O’Dwyer won the relay race in a super time of 1:34:00. Mary Galvin and Naomi Galvin 1:49:52 and Eithne Moran teamed up with Helen Larkin for a 2:09:00 finish. The 5k event was not chip timed and results are not yet published. Nadine Donegan was the lady winner in this race. Well done to all who competed and to Lough Boora Running for hosting a very successful event.

St Michael’s AC Forest 8k Race

Well done to the Tullamore Harriers squad who competed in Michael’s AC “Forest 8k Race” on Good Friday, March 31. Jay Donegan (27.52) was 2nd man home just 40 seconds behind winner Stephen Hunter. Sinead Rigney was 2nd lady and Dympna Fox 3rd lady.

Tullamore Harriers results: Jay Donegan 27:52, Dave Fox 30:14, Sinead Rigney 33:05, Peter Bennett 33:37, Alan Heffernan 34:00, Richie Galvin 34:36, Dympna Fox 34:54, Gary Dwyer 37:32, Ann Marie McNamara 42:51, Pascal Naugton 45:53, Bernard Doheny 55:20.

K-Club 10k

Tullamore Harriers had 3 athletes in the K-Club 10k organised by BHAA on Saturday March 31. John Todd 1st o65 43:18, John O'Connell 44:24 and Ray Murray 53:15. Well done guys.

Croghan 5k

Richie Faulkiner was 2nd man in the annual Croghan 5k today in a super time of 17.57. Well done Richie.

Tullamore Harriers Quinlan Cup Half Marathon

Entries are coming in fast for the 2018 Tullamore Harriers Half Marathon....so don't miss out. This year we anticipate closing the event much earlier so sign up now. Again this year we have the Relay Entry option so if you are not interested in the Half Marathon and would like to be part of this fantastic day, this is your opportunity. The half marathon is the Leinster Athletics Half Marathon Championship and the Offaly Half Championship race. See FAQ regarding the event at www.tullamoreharriers.com and entry at www.athleticsireland.com.

Membership

Please note that club membership runs for the calendar year so 2018 membership is now overdue. Membership forms are available from the club house.

Fixtures

Thurs April 5 - Tullamore Harriers Spring League Round 3

Sun April 8 - Offaly Road Race 5k Series 2018 Race 2 – Edenderry AC

Sun April 15 - AAI National 10k, Phoenix Park

A list of AAI-licensed fixtures is available on www.athleticsireland.ie.

Training

Training for adults every Tuesday and Thursday at 6.30pm and Sunday at 8.00am except on race days. New members always welcome. Please contact Leslie Buckley 087-6130971 or Anna Hyland Guilfoyle 086-8248928 or any club member. Full details regarding Juvenile training on tullamoreharriers.com.

Access to Harriers Facilities

Please note that use of the club’s facilities, including the tarmac track, is restricted to members of the club. Walkers are not permitted on the track during training sessions on Tuesdays and Thursdays 6.30pm-8pm.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.