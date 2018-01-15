Offaly Athletics Report (January 15)

Offaly Indoor Track & Field

The Offaly County Athletics Board well delighted with the success of the inaugural Offaly Indoor Track and Field competition which was held in the AIT Arena. There was a range of contests throughout the day with participants from around the county in Juvenile, Senior and Masters category. The success of the event was a great foundation on which to build for future events and will help to develop track and field athletes at all age levels for local clubs. Well done to all who took

part and sincere thanks to those to organised and ran the event, particularly Ciaran Farrelly who led the organising committee.

Results:

60m:

Girls U10 1 st Caragh Brophy (Birr) 10.62; 2 nd Grace Foran (Edenderry ) 10.65; 3 rd Emma Mooney

(Tullamore) 10.77

Boys U10: 1st Christopher Larkin (Tullamore) 10.22; 2 nd Darragh Murray (Tullamore) 10.22; 3 rd

Darragh Waldron (Ferbane) 10.31

Girls U12: 1 st Grace McNally (Tullamore) 9.40; 2 nd Alesha Maher (Tullamore) 9.69; 3 rd Katie Maloney

(Ballyskenach) 9.77

Boys U12: 1 st Daniel Krastenburg (Edenderry) 9.50; 2 nd Eoin Cullen (Edenderry) 9.68; 3 rd Cian Horkan

(Tullamore) 9.81

Girls U14: 1 st Jane Maher (Tullamore) 9.56; 2 nd Maja Ubowska (Birr) 9.65; 3 rd Niamh Galvin (Tullamore)

9.77

Boys U14: 1 st Evan Farrelly (Tullamore) 8.17; 2 nd Cillian Bourke (Tullamore) 8.90; 3 rd Aaron McNamara

(Edenderry) 9.17

Girls U16: 1 st Grainne Lawlor (guest) 8.29; 2 nd Katelyn Farrelly (Tullamore) 8.30; 3 rd Shauna Slattery

(Tullamore) 8.71

Boys U16: 1 st Daniel Dowling (Tullamore) 7.88; 2 nd Luke Bourke (Tullamore) 8.27; 3 rd Diarmuid Finneran

(Tullamore) 8.43

Senior Men: 1 st Aaron Keane (Tullamore) 7.37; 2 nd Paddy Heffernan (Tullamore) 7.49; 3 rd Emmanual Iccori

(Tullamore) 7.53

Men O35: 1 st Darren Butler (Tullamore) 8.71; 2 nd Darragh Rigney (Tullamore) 9.01; 3 rd Mark Harpur

(Tullamore) 10.18

Men O40: 1 st Stephen Byrne (Naomh Mhuire) 8.24; 2 nd Philip Guilfoyle (Birr) 9.24; 3 rd Leonard Owens

(Tullamore) 9.48

Men O50: 1 st Adrian Brennan (Tullamore) 8.85; 2 nd Patrick Hill (Ferbane) 8.99; 3 rd Christy Donegan

(Tullamore) 9.73

Senior Women: 1 st Leah Callen (Edenderry) 8.95; 2 nd Sarah Stephens (Tullamore) 9.38

Women O35: 1 st Verona Smith (Tullamore) 10.00; 2 nd Siobhan Stewart (Tullamore) 10.29; 3 rd Nita

McLoughlin (Tullamore) 10.67

Women O40: 1 st Breda King (Birr) 10.37; 2 nd Leah Evans (Edenderry) 11.00; 3 rd Mary Feeley

(Ballyskenach)11.27

Women O50: 1 st Ann Hanrahan (Birr) 10.30; 2 nd Carmel Ormond (Ballyskenach) 12.01

Women O60: 1 st Kathleen Delaney (Birr) 16.61

200M

Boys U16: 1 st Daniel Dowling (Tullamore) 25.71; 2 nd Luke Bourke (Tullamore) 26.03; 3 rd Jack Saunders

(Tullamore) 28.60

400m:

Senior Women: 1 st Sarah Stephens (Tullamore) 1.12.53

O40: 1 st Carmel Murray (Birr) 1.21.00; 2 nd Breda King (Birr) 127.27

O50: 1 st Ann Hanrahan (Birr) 1.23.71

O60: 1 st Kathleen Delaney (Birr) 2.05.32

Senior Men: 1 st Aaron Keane (Tullamore) 53.68; 2 nd Emmanual Iccori (Tullamore) 54.25; 3 rd Ethan Dunican

(Tullamore) 56.27

O35: 1 st Darren Butler (Tullamore) 1.06.60

O40: 1 st Stephen Byrne (Naomh Mhuire) 1.02.36; 2 nd Leonard Owens (Tullamore) 1.13.42

O50: 1 st Christy Donegan (Tullamore) 1.10.22; 2 nd Fra Mollen (Tullamore) 1.19.58

600m:

Girls U12: 1 st Polly Duffy (Tullamore) 2.03.7; 2 nd Saoirse Murtagh (Tullamore) 2.11.07; 3 rd Leah Murray

(Birr) 2.16.15

Boys U12: 1 st Cian Horkan (Tullamore) 2.06.85; 2 nd Dylan Leonard (Tullamore) 2.07.30; 3 rd Georaid Farrell

(Edenderry) 2.07.70

Girls U14: 1 st Ella McNally (Tullamore) 2.51.73; 2 nd Cara Goode (Tullamore)2.56.56; 3 rd Imelda Lambe

(Tullamore) 2.59.29

Girls U16: 1 st Sarah Condron (Tullamore) 2.43.16; 2 nd Hannah Larkin (Tullamore) 2.59.16; 3 rd Caoimhe

Dwyer (Birr) 3.32.05

800m

Girls U14: 1 st Ella McNally (Tullamore) 2.51.73; 2 nd Cara Goode (Tullamore) 2.56.56; 3 rd Imelda Lambe

(Tullamore) 2.59.29

Boys U14: 1 st Declan Osaige (Edenderry )2.50.94; 2 nd Evan Farrelly (Tullamore) 2.53.46; 3 rd Ronan Murray

(Tullamore) 2.53.65

Girls U16: 1 st Sarah Condron (Tullamore) 2.43.16; 2 nd Hannah Larkin (Tullamore) 2.59.16; 3 rd Caoimhe

Dwyer (Birr) 3.32.05

U16 Boys: 1 st Daniel Dowling (Tullamore) 2.24.72; 2 nd Cian Law (Tullamore) 2.27.03; 3 rd Diarmuid Finneran

(Tullamore) 2.28.93

Senior Women: 1 st Sarah Stephens (Tullamore) 2.43.05; 2 nd Dearbhill Cuddy (Tullamore) 2.44.96;

O35 1 st Nita Mcloughlin (Tullamore) 2.52.02

O40: 1 st Carmel Murray (Birr) 2.59.77

O50: 1 st Ann Hanrahan (Birr) 2.58.71

O60: 1 st Kathleen Delaney (Birr) 4.33.39

Senior Men: 1 st Aaron Mangan (Tullamore) 1.59.13; 2 nd Conor Butler (Tullamore) 2.02.43; 3 rd Philip King

(Tullamore) 2.11.29

Men O35: 1 st Leonard Mooney (Tullamore) 2.17.90; 2 nd Darren Butler (Tullamore) 2.23.50; 3 rd Darragh

Rigney (Tullamore) 2.26.58

Men O40: 1st Tom Fifzgerald (Guest)

1500m:

Senior Women: 1 st Sarah Condron (Tullamore) 5.35.61

O35: 1 st Nita McLoughlin (Tullamore) 5.46.64

O40: 1 st Carmel Murray (Birr) 6.11.84

O60: 1 st Kathleen Delaney (Birr) 8.04.51

Senior Men: 1 st Aaron Mangan (Tullamore) 4.14.98; 2 nd Conor Butler (Tullamore) 4.26.28; 3 rd Paul Buckley

(Ferbane) 4.29.51

O35: 1 st Leonard Mooney (Tullamore) 4.41.88; 2 nd Darren Butler (Tullamore) 4.57.23; 3 rd Darragh Rigney

(Tullamore) 4.59.69

Men O40: 1 st Leonard Owens (Tullamore) 5.29.29

Men O50: 1 st Christy Donegan (Tullamore) 5.00.91; 2 nd Fra Mollen (Tullamore) 5.42.96

Shot Putt:

Girsl U14: 1 st Clare Kennedy (Birr) 8.34; 2 nd Elizabeth O’Keefe (Ballyskenach) 6.40; 3 rd Maja Ubowska (Birr)

6.15

Boys U14: 1 st Samual Merrick (Tullamore) 5.89; 2 nd Killian Spain (Birr) 5.57; 3 rd John Troy (Birr) 5.19

U16: 1 st Diarmuid Finneran (Tullamore) 8.81; 2 nd David Owens (Tullamore) 5.58

Girls U16: 1 st Orla Hynes (Ferbane) 6.68; 2 nd Caoimhe Darcy (Birr) 6.52; 3 rd Roisin Pinches (Birr) 6.2

Senior Women: 1 st Carmel Ormond (Ballyskenach) 5.45

O35: 1 st Verona Smyth (Tullamore) 6.06; 2 nd Siobhan Stewart (Tullamore) 5.50

O40: 1 st Carmel Murray (Birr) 5.95; 2 nd Bridget O’Keefe (Ballyskenach) 5.93; 3 rd Mary Feeley (Ballyskenach)

5.75

O60 1 st Kathleen Delaney (Birr) 4.55

High Jump

Boys U14: 1 st Cillian Burke (Tullamore); 2 nd Eoin Corcoran (Tullamore); 3 rd Samuel Merrick (Tullamore)

Boys U16: 1 st Jack Saunders (Tullamore); 2 nd Evan Farrelly (Tullamore);

Long Jump:

Girls U10: 1 st Emma Mooney (Tullamore) 2.86; 2 nd Anna McGreal (Tullamore) 2.85; 3 rd Lily Grennan

(Tullamore) 2.82

Girls U12: 1 st Grace McNally (Tullamore) 3.50; 2 nd Ava Grennan (Tullamore) 3.16; 3 rd Katie Moloney

(Ballyskenach) 2.81

Girls U16: 1 st Katelyn Farrelly (Tullamore) 4.45; 2 nd Maja Ubowsha (Birr) 3.69; 3 rd Orla Hynes (Ferbane )

3.36

Senior Women: 1 st Leah Callan (Edenderry) 3.93;

O35: 1 st Verona Smyth (Tullamore) 3.03; 2 nd Siobhan Stewart (Tullamore) 2.8

O40: 1 st Sandra Busteed (Tullamore) 2.85; 2 nd Carmel Murray (Birr) 2.61

Boys U10: 1 st Darragh Waldron (Ferbane) 3.40; 2 nd Patrick Duffy (Tullamore) 2.80; 3 rd Conor Murtagh

(Tullamore) 2.75

Boys U12: 1 st Daniel Krastenburg (Edenderry) 3.35; 2 nd Gearoid Tyrell (Edenderry) 2.88; 3 rd Dara Hynes

(Ferbane) 2.66

Boys U16: 1 st Diarmuid Finneran (Tullamore) 5.05; 2 nd Luke Burke (Tullamore)4.85; 3 rd Jack Saunders

(Tullamore) 4.32

High Jump

Girls U14: 1 st Niamh Galvin (Tullamore); 2 nd Jane Maher (Tullamore); 3 rd Ella O’Malley (Ferbane)

Girls U16: 1 st Katelyn Farrelly (Tullamore); 2 nd Orla Hynes (Ferbane)

Leinster Intermediate & Masters Cross Country Championships

Well done to the Offaly athletes who competed at last Sunday’s Leinster Intermediate and Masters Cross Country in Dunboyne. Tullamore Harriers, Edenderry AC and Ferbane AC were represented at the event and came away with a number of medals; Paul Buckley (Ferbane) took home the bronze medal is his M40 age group for the Masters 6000m race. There were also gold medals in that race for Tullamore’s Johnny Feery (M60) and John Todd (M65). Edenderry’s Caroline Donnellan ran a fine race to finish 7 th overall in the Masters Women’s 4000m race and narrowly missed out on an age-group medal. Tullamore’s Paul Mitchell was third in the Intermediate Men’s race, leading his team to an overall gold medal. Tullamore’s Ladies o50 team won silver medals in the Masters race. Congratulations to you all.