Fans removed from sports event for having a haircut in the stands

There was a hairy situation at the US Open on Tuesday when two tennis fans in the Arthur Ashe Stadium stands gave one another a haircut while Nick Kyrgios and Karen Khachanov played their quarter final.
They had clippers and the sort of cape a barber usually uses to keep a customer clean.
Soon enough, social media users were excited about how a YouTuber known for his pranks had pulled this one off.
Tournament security removed the two men from the match.
US Tennis Association spokesman Brendan McIntyre said: “When someone saw it, security went to the two individuals.
“They were escorted out of their seats and then off the grounds for disruption of play.”
He added: “There’s a first time for anything.”
Representatives of the family of Dr. Joseph Wallace and James Wallace, two famed former Irish rugby players, attended a moving ceremony celebrating their link to Roscrea
NTDC's Chair, Jim Finn at the launch of the Roscrea Community Connector Roadshow with Kathleen Maher, Manager Ascend, Louise Nash, Tús Team Leader and Kate Flynn, Youth Service Family Support Worker
