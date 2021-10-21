Offaly's answer to Lewis Hamilton returns to the track this weekend

Rising Offaly motor racing star, Alex Dunne, heads for Germany once again this weekend as he continues his season in the ADAC Formula 4 Championship.

The Clonbullogue-based youngster returns to the Hockenheim circuit where he made a sensational debut back in September, picking up two podiums along with one fastest lap and finishing best rookie.

Alex returns to the German-based championship with increased backing from the Harris Group, who have committed to supporting him for the next two seasons. Driving for the US Racing team run by Ralf Schumacher and Gerhard Unger, the fifteen-year-old will be out to go one better than his previous best finishes and take his first Car Racing victory.

Speaking before his second weekend in the German series, Alex was upbeat about his chances for the weekend.

“I’m looking forward to getting back out in the car, The team have done a good job and I look forward to having another positive weekend," he said.

"I’ll be on track for free practice one and two, followed by two qualifying sessions on Friday and I’ll then have three races over Saturday and Sunday. Once again I’d like to say a huge thanks to all my sponsors for the on-going support.”

Alex’s progress in the ADAC Formula 4 Championship can be followed on the championship website, with all of the weekends’ races live streamed. Alex can also be followed on his social media pages and his website www.alexdunneracing.com.