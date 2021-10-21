Search

21/10/2021

Offaly's answer to Lewis Hamilton returns to the track this weekend

Offaly's answer to Lewis Hamilton returns to the track this weekend

Alex Dunne in action

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

Email:

news@offalyexpress.ie

Rising Offaly motor racing star, Alex Dunne, heads for Germany once again this weekend as he continues his season in the ADAC Formula 4 Championship.

The Clonbullogue-based youngster returns to the Hockenheim circuit where he made a sensational debut back in September, picking up two podiums along with one fastest lap and finishing best rookie.

Alex returns to the German-based championship with increased backing from the Harris Group, who have committed to supporting him for the next two seasons. Driving for the US Racing team run by Ralf Schumacher and Gerhard Unger, the fifteen-year-old will be out to go one better than his previous best finishes and take his first Car Racing victory.

Speaking before his second weekend in the German series, Alex was upbeat about his chances for the weekend.

“I’m looking forward to getting back out in the car, The team have done a good job and I look forward to having another positive weekend," he said.

"I’ll be on track for free practice one and two, followed by two qualifying sessions on Friday and I’ll then have three races over Saturday and Sunday. Once again I’d like to say a huge thanks to all my sponsors for the on-going support.”

Alex’s progress in the ADAC Formula 4 Championship can be followed on the championship website, with all of the weekends’ races live streamed. Alex can also be followed on his social media pages and his website www.alexdunneracing.com.

Irish Rail warns of changes to timetables on ALL ROUTES this weekend

Five clubs in the hunt for final semi-final place in Offaly Senior Hurling Championship

Double bills fixed for Offaly football finals

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media