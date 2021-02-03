Romantic touches for your home for St Valentine’s Day

With Covid-19, most of us will celebrate St Valentine's Day from the comfort of our own homes, so this week I thought it would be nice to explore some romantic décor ideas and romantic touches for your home. Depending on your taste there are many different romantic interior schemes that you can consider; - elegant and glamorous; cosy and whimsical; dark and sultry or soft and floral.

Soft Florals

Soft elegant florals can look so pretty in any space and the elegance of their intricate floral detailing gives a soft romantic ambience to your room. Wallpaper or fabrics are a lovely way to introduce elegant florals to your home. You can either opt to wallpaper your full room or a feature wall. Add soft silks or opulent velvets to enhance the overall scheme.

Dark and Sultry

If soft and feminine is not really your ,you could consider going dark and sultry for a dramatic look. When working with darker interiors it is important to layer your scheme with different textures to ensure you add depth and interest. In addition, textured materials will also appeal to the sense of touch.

Romantic Hideaways

Nothing says romance like a weekend getaway. So, whether you are inspired by a rustic cabin in the mountains or a stylish Parisian apartment, you can try to recreate this look in your home. For a rustic cabin, think of deep pile rugs, open fires and layers of cosy cushions in linens, wools and velvets. To recreate the Parisian apartment, think classic and chic with elegant full-length silk curtains and luxurious velvets. Tall ceilings and architectural detailing help enhance this romantic interior.

Romantic Bedrooms

The bed takes centre stage in any bedroom, so it’s a very important element. For romantic interiors, consider a four-poster bed or a soft luxurious velvet upholstered headboard for added comfort and style. Adding some mini bouquets to unexpected areas such as a bedside table will add an extra romantic touch.

Romantic Colours

Subtle dusky pinks and rose hues are a soft way to add some romance to your room. Think full length silk curtains for that feeling or opulence mixed with layers of soft velvet upholstery to create an inviting romantic setting that is not too feminine. For a bolder look, consider decorating with deep ruby reds. If updating your curtains and upholstery is not an option, then you can simply add some scatter cushions or throws in these colours, provided, of course, that they work with your existing décor. Otherwise simply add a floral arrangement for that romantic touch.

Romantic Accessories

For less expensive options, consider framing a meaningful photo, lighting a cosy fire, creating an opulent table setting for a romantic dinner, scattering rose petals, adding some scented candles and a bottle of your favourite tipple.

I hope you found this column enjoyable and that you all have a romantic week. If there is a topic that you would like covered in one of my weekly interiors columns then please drop me an email with your suggestions.

Louise is a former winner of TV3’s Showhouse Showdown. Contact 086 3999926; email info@aspiredesign.ie; www.aspiredesign.ie.