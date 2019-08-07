Primary Care Centre is officially granted planning permission in Offaly

A new primary care centre has been granted planning permission in Offaly.

An application to construct a new Primary Care Centre in Banagher was lodged with Offaly County Council in December last year by Axis Health Care Assets.

The two storey structure will consist of a GP surgery, offices, a pharmacy. A car-park is also included in the works.

14 conditions are attached to the permission, which includes public lighting, landscaping and approx €24,000 to be provided to the local authority in order to improve public services and infrastructure.