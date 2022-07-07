Gone to the dogs: Five wins for Offaly greyhounds last week

There were five wins by Offaly greyhounds across the country last week

Early Week Racing

Enniscorthy, Monday, the quarterfinals of the John Doyle memorial ON2 unraced stake, Roanna Sheiler was again like the first round fastest in 28.74 (20 slow) by a wide margin of twelve lengths. Looks a champion in the making. Double on the night for Rathangan trainer Frazer Black, Gripwell Bridge in 29.23 and Gripwell Bridie in 29.06, both .20 slow.

Thursday, Shelbourne, in the semi-finals of an A4 575, Mottee Elsa in 31.91 by three lengths at 4/1 with Oliver Lott training. The second semi went to Kilara Oak for Michael Donnelly in 31.70 by one length at 4/5.

Friday Racing

First Offaly winner of the week was in Galway, in an A8 525, So Its Rapid win for Birr owner Paul Pardy in 29.56 (20 slow) by twelve lengths at 4/5. This is probably the first prodigy running from champion sprinter Rossbirr Ranger.

In Kilkenny,in the semi finals of the John Mitchell Bookmaker and KGOBA ON2 unraced stake. Footfield Siren was first past the post in the first semi for John Linehan in 29.02 (20 slow) by four lengths at even money. The second semi went to Bull Run Bison for Doireann Quinlan in 29.14 (20 slow) at 8/1 by one length.

In Shelbourne Park, in the first round of the Barking Buzz A2 525, three heats with Storys Cashout easily delivering the fastest time for Murt Leahy in 28.47 by one length at even money.

Saturday Racing

The most valuable final of the week was in Curraheen Park in Cork, the Denis Linehan Solicitors ON1 unraced stake. The €4.5k first prize went to Droopys Rocker (Loughteen Blanco- Droopys Isabella) in 28.27 (10 fast) by two lengths at 6/4 fav with John Linehan training.

In Dundalk, in the semi-finals of the Eamonn and Paddy Carroll Memorial A3 stake, Mineola Silver won the first for Frank Barron in 28.71 by one length and Mrs Chatter the second for Barney Mooney and Martin White in 28.69 by three lengths. Limerick staged the quarter-finals of the John Whelan Memorial A3 Kennedy Cup, four top class heats with Stream Of Sydney easily delivering the fastest run for Pat Buckley in 28.29 by nine lengths at 1/2 fav.

Two Offaly winners in Mullingar, in an ON3 unraced contest, Castlehill Sandy showed a fine burst of pace on debut to win by one length in 30.04 (50 slow), at a well backed 4/6, for the Euro-Dollar Syndicate and Ballinagar trainer Iggy Daly. In the semi-finals of an A3 sweepstake, Carrickhill Ava had a career best run of 29.16 (50 slow), winning by six lengths with Edenderry trainer David Hanlon at the helm also at 4/6.

Some top class racing in Shelbourne Park attracted a fine crowd, with two valuable stakes getting towards the business end. In the quarterfinals of the 2022 Corn Cuchulainn Open 750, Magical Poppy went fastest for Pat Guilfoyle in a rapid 41.02 by ten lengths at 5/4. In the semifinals of the Shelbourne Champion Open 550, Droopys Nice One won the first for in form trainer Murt Leahy in 29.32 by four lengths at 3/1. The second semi went to Vincenzo for Guilfoyle in 29.30 by two lengths at a decent 3/1. Very little separating all six on the clock heading into Saturdays final. Should be a cracker

Sunday Racing

Two Offaly winners at the matinee meeting in Mullingar. In an A4 grade, Horseleap Nelly was first home, for Sean McGuinness in 29.47 (50 slow), by two lengths at 7/4 fav. Our final winner of the week was Lahinch Butterfly, for Clara owner P.J. Cleary, in 29.56 (50 slow) by one length at 6/4 fav.

Upcoming Events

Thursday, final of A4 575 in Shelbourne. Friday, final of the John Mitchell unraced in Kilkenny and semifinals of the Barking Buzz A2 in Shelbourne Park. Saturday, final of the Eamonn and Paddy Carroll memorial in Dundalk, semifinals of the Kennedy Cup in Limerick, final of an A3 sweepstake in Mullingar, semifinals of the Corn Cuchulainn and final of the Champion Open 550 both in Shelbourne.

Tribune Offaly dog of the week

David Hanlon gets the vote for the second week in a row after Carrickhill Ava won in Mullingar in a superb 29.16 (50 slow), by six lengths. The Edenderry trainer’s dogs are in flying form at the moment and are certainly worth following.

Offaly winners

Five Offaly winners this week. Congratulations to all involved.