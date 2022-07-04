Search

04 Jul 2022

Title success for rising Offaly MMA star

Ronan Deegan MMA

Kieran Davern, head coach, Ronan Deegan, PFC Featherweight Champion), and cornerman Sid Allen

Reporter:

Gearoid Keegan

04 Jul 2022 4:04 PM

A TULLAMORE MMA fighter has tasted title success again.

SBG Tullamore representative, Ronan Deegan, Clonminch took on Karl McConway, SBG Charlestown, on Saturday night in Clonmel at the Premier Fighting Championship.

Ronan (pictured below with his championship belt) dominated throughout the three-round bout and won by decision against Dublin based McConway who has had over 20 amateur fights.

Ronan has been training at SBG Tullamore for a number of years now under head coach Kieran Davern.

He trains twice a day every day and his work ethic and positive attitude come across in every match. Ronan has been fighting at an amateur level since late last year.

“Ronan will fight again at the end of July. The future is bright for the MMA fighters in SBG Tullamore,” said Jamie Davern from SBG Tullamore.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media